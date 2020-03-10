Home

Barbara C. Willis Barbara C. Willis, 84, Topeka, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Midland Hospice House.

Barbara was born August 29, 1935 in Hortense, GA, the daughter of Larty and Irene (Parker) Lanier. She graduated from Nahunta High School in Nahunta, GA.

She had been employed at Katz Department Store, Waids Restaurant and Hanover Pancake House.

She was an active member of Phi Tau Omega Sorority since 1972.

Barbara married Robert Lee "Bob" Willis on August 18, 1953 in Nahunta, GA. He died July 11, 2019. Survivors include their daughter, Barbara "Jeannie" Willis Bond, Topeka; granddaughter, Nealey (Bruce) Bond-Wilber, Centerview, MO; great-granddaughter, Savannah Rae Wilber; brother, Thomas C. Lanier; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 brother; and 1 sister.

The family will receive friends at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m.

Private family burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
