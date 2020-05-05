Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Soldier Cemetery
Soldier, KS
View Map
Barbara Carleen Denny

Barbara Carleen Denny
Barbara Carleen Denny SOLDIER-Barbara Carleen Denny, 86, of Soldier, KS, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Onaga Health and Rehabilitation. Graveside Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Soldier Cemetery in Soldier, KS. Barbara will lie in state at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton beginning Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Memorials may be given to the Soldier Christian Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020
