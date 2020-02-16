|
|
Barbara D. Luttjohann Barbara D. Luttjohann, 78, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. Cremation has taken place and as per Barbara's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Inurnment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606. Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family. To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020