Barbara Dale (Eyth) Hinchsliff Barbara Hinchsliff, 88, Berryton, passed away February 16, 2020. Funeral services will be at 6:00pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service at 5:00pm. Following the funeral service, the family invites guests to attend a reception at the Oakland Presbyterian Church. For the full obituary, visit ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020