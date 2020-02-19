Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hinchsliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Dale (Eyth) Hinchsliff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Dale (Eyth) Hinchsliff Obituary
Barbara Dale (Eyth) Hinchsliff Barbara Hinchsliff, 88, Berryton, passed away February 16, 2020. Funeral services will be at 6:00pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service at 5:00pm. Following the funeral service, the family invites guests to attend a reception at the Oakland Presbyterian Church. For the full obituary, visit ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -