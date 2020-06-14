Barbara E. Whitlow Barbara E. Whitlow, 89, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and as per Barbara's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Bethel Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Tecumseh United Methodist Church, 334 SE Tecumseh Rd., Tecumseh, Kansas 66542.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Barbara's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Cremation has taken place and as per Barbara's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Bethel Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Tecumseh United Methodist Church, 334 SE Tecumseh Rd., Tecumseh, Kansas 66542.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Barbara's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.