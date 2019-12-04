|
Barbara Estes Barbara L. "Barb" (Gamba) Estes, 84, of Topeka Kansas, passed away peacefully November 29, 2019, at 10:30 in the morning surrounded by her family, at Lexington Park in Topeka after a five week stay.
Born January 7, 1935, at home in Osage City, Kansas, Barb graduated from Osage City High School in 1952 and from Saint Francis School of Nursing in 1955. She married Jerry H. Estes on September 12, 1956, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Osage City. During her career as a Registered Nurse, Barb worked at Saint Francis Hospital as a medical/surgical floor nurse, was the school nurse at Holy Name Grade School, worked nights as the full care nurse supervisor at the United Methodist Home, was an office nurse for Dr. William Lentz and worked at Saint Francis Family Medicine, 6th & Jewell Clinic with Dr. Roy Hall, Dr. Dan Magee, Dr. Carole Ludwig, and Loretta Hoerrman, P.A.
Barb was member of Holy Name parish since 1956; she was a member of the Rosary Circle since 1964, served on the Altar Guild, was a Eucharistic minister, counted the weekly collections, and lead the rosary before Saturday evening Mass. She served on the parish council as well as the city-wide parochial school board. A Girl Scout Leader from 1964 to 1979, Barb's troops set cookie sale records every year, ensuring funds for annual campouts and other activities. In 1979, Archbishop Hunkler presented Barb with the St. Anne Award in recognition of her contributions to the spiritual development of Catholic members of girls' organizations. Barb and Jerry were proud to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from their parish in 2015.
Barbara was proudest of her marriage to her husband Jerry of 63 years, and of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, her work as a nurse and a scout leader, and how she figured out a lot of things beginning from a very young age in running a home and caring for loved ones.
Barb is survived by her husband Jerry; her children, Tony (Sharon), Anna (Jimmy Chavez), Joe (Vicki), of Topeka, Gina (Drew Woods) of Covington KY, and Suzanne of Granbury TX; her 12 grandchildren; her 16 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Mary Poling, Virginia Newell, Carole Thompson, Pat Tonar, and Dee Dee Mercer; her brother, Jim Gamba; and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Mary Regina (Keating) Gamba (1949) and Jerome Gamba (1999) and her dear sister, Patty Stadler (2017).
Barb's family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. The rosary will be prayed at 5:30 that evening followed by sharing Memories of Barb. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church followed by inurnment in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Barb's family brought the meal to Lexington Park and shared Thanksgiving dinner together on Thursday afternoon. The family expresses the utmost gratitude to the staff at Lexington Park and Elara Hospice for their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mater Dei Holy Name School, Mater Dei Organ Repair Fund, or the Topeka Rescue Mission sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019