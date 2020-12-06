Barbara Lou (Barker) Fernkopf, 91, passed away December 3rd, 2020. She was born Aug. 10, 1929 in Larned Ks., the daughter of Roy B. and Beryl (Sawyers) Barker. Barbara earned a Bachelors degree at KSU, where she met Wayne Fernkopf. They were married October 7th, 1950, and moved to Axtell, Ks., for Wayne's first teaching job, then settled in Topeka.
Adventurous yet modest, Barbara was an outstanding homemaker who loved cooking. An excellent baker and accomplished seamstress, she found joy stitching prized quilts for her children, grandchildren and friends. She loved reading murder mysteries, and loved to laugh. Civic minded, she gave her time to the YWCA and local Election Board. Many summers were spent with family and friends at The Cabin near Circleville, Ks.
Barbara worked outside the home at The Meat and Cheese Shop Ltd. in Gage Center. There her passion for food was encouraged, and she quickly became a fixture, spending 10 years as manager.
After retiring, Barbara and Wayne drove even more of the backroads they loved in their Honda Civic, off the beaten path, to places no one heard of. They visited their daughter and grandchildren in England and Barbara toured Greece with her sister Patricia, becoming lifelong friends with their guide.
Married 67 years, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Fernkopf, her sister, Patricia Barker, and her grandson, Corey Baker.
She will be missed and fondly remembered.
She is survived by her daughter, Kam Baker, her son, Kelsey Fernkopf, her granddaughter, Crystal Baker Cummings, and her great-grandson, Jayden Baker.
Services will be held at a later date.
.