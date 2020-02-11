Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Barbara G. Gellings

Barbara G. Gellings Obituary
Barbara G. Gellings Barbara Gene Gellings, 77, of Ozawkie, Kansas, passed away on February 9, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital. Barbara was born on April 10, 1942 in Topeka. Daughter of Samuel and Isabel Carlson Jackson. Barbara married Leo Gellings in Topeka on December 27, 1958.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Leo Gellings Jr.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Leo, and son Robert (Leala) Gellings of Ozawkie.

Cremation is planned and services will be held at a later date.

To leave online condolences and fond memories please visit www.breannanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
