Barbara G. Knight, 87, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and as per Barbara's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Barbara's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Cremation has taken place and as per Barbara's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Barbara's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.