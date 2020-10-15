Barbara Hall, 62, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Barb was born February 8, 1958 in Chanute, KS, the daughter of Virgil and Ella (Long) Powell. She graduated from Topeka High School and the Washburn University School of Nursing.
She was employed as an LPN in the ICU and CCU of many hospitals, including Baylor Medical Center in Texas, Cleveland Lakepoint Hospital in Ohio, Desert Heart Hospital in Californina and Select Specialty Hospital in Topeka.
She was a member of Southwest Baptist Church.
She enjoyed her dogs, gardening, traveling, collecting shoes and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Barb married Jim Hall on February 28, 1980 in Topeka. Her husband of 40 years survives. Other survivors include son, Gary (Shelby) Powell, Topeka; daughter, Shannon (Travis) Wethington, Topeka; grandchildren, Quinn, Jeremy, Colin, Tyler, T.J., Cassidy, Michaela, Storm, Blane and Trinity; brothers, Tom Powell, Larry Powell; and a sister.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mount Hope Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. Private family inurnment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society.
