Barbara Handley Barbara Ann Handley, 76, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Barbara was born September 30, 1942, in Topeka, the daughter of William and Mildred Stansfield Reilly. She married James Handley on April 16, 1960, in Marion, South Carolina. Barbara graduated from Topeka High School in 1960. She retired from Topeka Public School in 2002 after 26 years of service.
Barbara is survived by her children, Jeff Handley (Patty) and Neely Gower (Michael Troth); grandchildren, Hannah Handley, Halsey Handley-Elliott (Austin), Lexus Gower and Reilly Gower; and sister, Paula Gibson (Mike).
Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Memorial service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019