Barbara J. Klamm Barbara J. Klamm, 84, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born March 15, 1935 in Frankfort, Kansas, the daughter of Verner and Margaret (Farrar) Johnson.
Barbara graduated from Centralia High School. She had resided in Topeka for most of her life. She was employed by the Supply Depot, the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Highland Park United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church.
Barbara married Dean Klamm on June 5, 1959 in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include their children, Curtis Klamm, Laura Ferguson, Diana Swickard and Jennifer Klamm all of Topeka, six grandchildren and her brother, Alan Johnson of Ames, Iowa.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Highland Park United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , 3625 SW 29th St., Ste. 102, Topeka, KS 66614 or to S.C.A.R.S. (Second Chance Animal Refuge Society), P.O. Box 22, Auburn, Kansas 66402.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019