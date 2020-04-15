|
Barbara J. Schaeffer Barbara Jean (Bartley) Schaeffer, 86, of Topeka, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was born September 3, 1933, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph Edgar and Julia Pauline (Miller) Bartley, Sr. She was a 1951 graduate and Home Coming Queen of Hayden High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Washburn University.
Barbara was employed by Boeing Aircraft in Wichita and later for the Kansas Legislative Session until retiring.
She was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Jr. League of Topeka, Shawnee Country Club, Nonoso Society Washburn and member of Alpha Phi Sorority.
Barbara married Robert L Schaeffer on February 1, 1958 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Topeka. He survives in Topeka. Other survivors include her son, Gregg Schaeffer of Aurora, CO; her daughter, Ann (Lou) Farho of Olathe, KS; six grandchildren, Ilya Schaeffer, Taylor (Conor) Feehan, Kaitlin Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Zachary Farho and Noah Farho; triplet great-grandchildren, Jack, Ella and Olivia; and her brother, Joe (Faye) Bartley of Normal, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ralph E. Bartley, Jr., and Charles Bartley; and her sister, Frances Roberts.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with family, was a world traveler, an animal lover, especially dogs, a seamstress and a life-long Bridge player.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A celebration of her life memorial mass at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Topeka, will be at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1750 SW Stone Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 or to , 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102 Topeka, KS 66614. To view service information and to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020