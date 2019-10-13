Home

Dr. Barbara Jean Bowman Obituary
Dr. Barbara Jean Bowman SOLDIER- Dr. Barbara Jean Bowman, 74, of Soldier, KS, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Medicalodges Jackson County. She was born April 8, 1945 in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of Robert and Josephine (Quinn) Bowman.

Barbara graduated from Bent County High School in 1963. She worked for 18 years as an X-Ray Technologist. She earned her PHD as a Clinical Psychologist at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks in 1993. She lived in the Soldier community for many years and previously in Topeka.

She worked as a psychologist at the Topeka VA and in private practice, Shadowood Clinical Associates, both in Topeka. She was also a professor at Washburn University.

Survivors include her 4 children, Laura Holliday (Dennis) of Soldier, KS, Alex Turner of Manhattan, KS, Brenda Mann (Marvin) of Mulberry, FL and Erin Taff (Ivan) of Leavenworth, KS; a sister, Ann (Bowman) Quinn of Corvalis, OR; 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Josephine Bowman; an infant brother, David Earl Bowman and a granddaughter, Amber Annastasha Jones.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Soldier Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the Topeka VA PTSD Unit c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
