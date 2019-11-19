Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Lying in State
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Barbara Jean Fish


1937 - 2019
Barbara Jean Fish Obituary
Barbara Jean Fish Barbara Jean Fish, 82, of Oskaloosa, formerly of Topeka, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at RestWell Home Plus in Oskaloosa, KS.

She was born February 19, 1937 in Grogan, Missouri. She was the daughter of Noah and Eva Ruth (Nichols) Grogan. She graduated from Cabool High School and had attended Business School in Springfield, MO.

Barbara was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company before her retirement.

Barbara married Billy M. Fish on April 22, 1978 in Wichita, KS. He preceded her in death on February 15, 2014.

Survivors include her daughter, Vicki (Sterling) Browning of Tonganoxie, KS; two grandchildren, Jacob (Audrey) Bailey of Meriden, KS and Sarah (James) Schwinn of Oskaloosa, KS; one great-granddaughter, Mila Schwinn; two sisters, Mildred Keene and Carol Eaton;and a brother, Ronald Grogan.

She was also preceded by her parents and her sister, Margaret Atkisson of Springfield, MO.

A celebration of homecoming will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. Interment will follow in Prairie Home Cemetery, Topeka. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Barbara will lie in state at the funeral home from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson County Hospice, 1212 Walnut Street, Oskaloosa, KS.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
