|
|
Barbara Jean (Horine) Winders Barbara Jean (Horine) Winders, 92, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
She was born September 9, 1927, in Joplin, Missouri, the daughter of Sidney and Zelma (Smith) Horine.
Barbara was employed by Washburn University and KTWU prior to retiring.
Barbara married Paul A. Winders in Joplin, Missouri on June 4, 1950. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandy Rozell; grandsons, James, Tim, Tony and Mike Perry; nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandsons.
Honoring Barbara's request, cremation is planned. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW Sixth Ave., Topeka, Kansas. Inurnment will follow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, Kansas.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020