Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Winders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean (Horine) Winders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean (Horine) Winders Obituary
Barbara Jean (Horine) Winders Barbara Jean (Horine) Winders, 92, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

She was born September 9, 1927, in Joplin, Missouri, the daughter of Sidney and Zelma (Smith) Horine.

Barbara was employed by Washburn University and KTWU prior to retiring.

Barbara married Paul A. Winders in Joplin, Missouri on June 4, 1950. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Sandy Rozell; grandsons, James, Tim, Tony and Mike Perry; nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandsons.

Honoring Barbara's request, cremation is planned. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW Sixth Ave., Topeka, Kansas. Inurnment will follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, Kansas.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -