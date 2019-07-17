Home

Barbara Krainbill Obituary
Barbara Krainbill Barbara Ann Krainbill, 82, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, Galen; children, Dave Krainbill, Kim Acker, Lisa Langer (John) and Eric Krainbill; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Roger McDaniel (Donna); and sister-in-law, Joann McDaniel. She was preceded in death by five siblings.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19th, at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 NW 46th Street, Topeka KS 66618, with parish rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20th, at 10 a.m. at the Church. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission or Mother Teresa of Calcutta Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019
