1/1
Barbara L. Gaddis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Lee Gaddis, 82, Topeka, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020.

She was born October 27, 1937, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of William and Gladys (Hart) Barr. She graduated from Topeka High School.

Barbara was the church secretary at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Topeka for several years.

She was a member of DAR, Day Trippers Group and Tuesday night card club. Barbara was a huge KU Basketball fan, attending several NCAA tournaments with family. She enjoyed the annual October Craft Festival weekend that she attended with family and friends. She loved being with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She also enjoyed going to the lake for the 4th of July weekend.

Barbara married Leonard Schell on May 26, 1956, they later divorced. On June 17, 1983, she married Irvin Eugene "Gene" Gaddis in Topeka, KS. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Frank Goldfuss, and daughter, Karen Joan Schell.

Survivors include her children, Jolene (James "Mac") Archer, Nixa, MO; Gregg (Susan) Schell, Topeka; and Kathy (Matt) Hecker, Pratt, KS; step-daughter, Marla (Chris) Bailey, Hoyt, KS; nine grandchildren, Justin Archer, Ashley Archer, Stephen Schell, Sarah Schell, Amy (Eddie) Uribe, Amber Hecker, Allison (Austin) Gates, Cassidy Bailey, and Alex Bailey; thirteen great-grandchildren, Violet, Pierson, Isaias, Bryce, Anthony, Amaya, Cole, Cambree, Carleigh, Caymen, Lauren, Elon, and Madilyn. She is also survived by her two nieces, cousins, and their families.

Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka. Gravesides services will be 2:30pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave, Topeka. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Arthritis Foundation Topeka, 5339 SW 22nd Pl, Topeka, KS 66614 or Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved