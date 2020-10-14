Barbara Lee Gaddis, 82, Topeka, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020.
She was born October 27, 1937, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of William and Gladys (Hart) Barr. She graduated from Topeka High School.
Barbara was the church secretary at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Topeka for several years.
She was a member of DAR, Day Trippers Group and Tuesday night card club. Barbara was a huge KU Basketball fan, attending several NCAA tournaments with family. She enjoyed the annual October Craft Festival weekend that she attended with family and friends. She loved being with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She also enjoyed going to the lake for the 4th of July weekend.
Barbara married Leonard Schell on May 26, 1956, they later divorced. On June 17, 1983, she married Irvin Eugene "Gene" Gaddis in Topeka, KS. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Frank Goldfuss, and daughter, Karen Joan Schell.
Survivors include her children, Jolene (James "Mac") Archer, Nixa, MO; Gregg (Susan) Schell, Topeka; and Kathy (Matt) Hecker, Pratt, KS; step-daughter, Marla (Chris) Bailey, Hoyt, KS; nine grandchildren, Justin Archer, Ashley Archer, Stephen Schell, Sarah Schell, Amy (Eddie) Uribe, Amber Hecker, Allison (Austin) Gates, Cassidy Bailey, and Alex Bailey; thirteen great-grandchildren, Violet, Pierson, Isaias, Bryce, Anthony, Amaya, Cole, Cambree, Carleigh, Caymen, Lauren, Elon, and Madilyn. She is also survived by her two nieces, cousins, and their families.
Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka. Gravesides services will be 2:30pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave, Topeka. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Arthritis Foundation
Topeka, 5339 SW 22nd Pl, Topeka, KS 66614 or Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.