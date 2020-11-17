1/1
Barbara L. (Moon) Pence
Barbara Lou Pence, 87 of Winchester, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Restwell Home Plus Assisted Living in Oskaloosa. She was born November 10, 1933 at Winchester, the daughter of William E. "Bill" and Ethel Emogene Trower Moon. She was a 1951 graduate of Winchester High School. She was a homemaker and mother and also served 23 years as secretary for Jefferson County North Schools in U.S.D. #339, retiring in 1995. Barbara was a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed her family, school and sports.

She married Charles Edwin Pence on June 23, 1951, he preceded her in death on May 4, 2012. She is lovingly survived by four daughters, Nancy Smith, Topeka, Cheryl "Cherri" (Ron) Noll, Oskaloosa, Alice (Terry) Bertels, Topeka, Mary (Steven) Davies, Lebo, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, William "Bill" Pence, son-in-law, Dean Smith and a sister, Wilma Sloop.

A Funeral service for immediate family only, will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral Home. A live streaming of the service is planned on the Barnett Family Funeral Home face book page. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, south of the Boyle community in rural Valley Falls. A register book will be available at the Funeral Home for visitors to sign. In lieu of flowers the family suggests Memorials to Winchester United Methodist Church or to the Jefferson County North High School Scholarship fund in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS. 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
