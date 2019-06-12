|
|
Barbara Lee Mann (Crosby) 64 of Topeka KS passed away on June 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial Services will be provided to family and friends by her daughter Michelle Karungu.
Barbara Lee Mann (Crosby) was born in Aurora Illinois to Jennie (McDonalds) and William Crosby (Bing) on December 31 1954.
Barbara is preceded in death by the love of her life George P. Mann 3rd, her children Ralph Mingee 3rd, Troy Mingee, Audrey Mingee, Darlene Mann, Andria Mann, her sisters and brother Carol Zimmerman, Violet Koyel (Tenny), William Crosby JR. (Bill).
Barbara is survived by her daughter Michelle Karungu and husband Nicholas Karungu (KS), 2 Sisters Jeanette Ettel (ILL), Geraldine (Geri) Steffen (Cal), 1 Aunt Jean Humell (ILL), 3 Grandchildren Nichole Karungu (KS), Anthony Murreti (OK), Crystalyn Davidson and husband Thaddaeus (TX), 7 Great-Grandchildren Matthias Karungu, Legend Smith, Lane Mureti, Ashtyn Mureti, Montana Lewis, Lily Davidson, Brodie Davidson, and many Nieces and Nephews.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She made many wonderful memories with her family and extended friendships while working at Casa in (KS) and McDonalds in (ILL).
She was a long time cat lover and pet owner. She enjoyed spending time in Gods word and especially praying the Rosary. She was known for her love of the color pink and putting big bows in her hair. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved a good home cooked meal and cooking for family and friends. She was known to put a smile on everyone's face with her quick comebacks and jokes.
Her interest were crocheting, Bingo, reading, going to the lake feeding the ducks and seeing her favorite flowers the Lilly and Rose. She was a big supporter of the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs. Her favorite player from the Royals was " Two Hit Witt".
(In Loving Memory)
If tears could build a stairway,
and memories a lane
I would walk right up to Heaven,
and bring you back again.
Tho farewell words were spoken,
with little time to say "Goodbye"
You were gone before I knew it,
and only God knows why.
My heart still aches with sadness
and secret tears still flow,
What it meant to love you-
no one can ever know.
But now I Know you want me
to mourn for you no more,
To remember all the happy times,
life still has much in store.
Since you'll never be forgotten,
I pledge to you today-
A hollowed place within my heart
is where you'll always stay.
You were loved by many but we now know
God loved you more!
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019