Barbara Marie (Brobst) Koci Barbara Marie (Brobst) Koci, 81, Auburn, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Auburn on December 24, 1937, to H.E. "Jake" and D. Irene (Cellers) Brobst. She went to elementary school in Harveyville and high school in Auburn, graduating in 1955. Barb was a cheerleader and earned good grades, excelling in English, Typing, and Stenography. A fellow student, Virgil Koci, asked her out, but she thought he was joking. When Virg showed up in a suit and tie, Barb's mom was giving her a home perm. Although surprised, she removed the curlers, and they went on their first date!
Virg and Barb were married on July 24, 1957. While Virg served in the US Navy, Barb was a secretary at Oak Harbor Naval Base, Whidbey Island, Washington. When they returned to Topeka, Barb worked at Forbes until her first daughter was born.
She was a stay-at-home mom to her five daughters for many years. Barb was actively involved in 4-H as both a project and community leader. She was a great cook and hostess, baking many cakes to celebrate significant events (especially birthdays) and inviting her daughters' cousins, aunts and uncles, grandparents, and friends to join the fun. When Virg was on strike from Goodyear, Barb went to work as a secretary for Bartlett & West Engineers for several years. Later on, she worked as a school cook. Barb was a lifelong member of Auburn Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday school and VBS, and was a part of the women's ministries and Mariner's groups. She loved music, played the piano, and sang in the church choir. She also enjoyed taking pictures. Barb will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her!
Barb is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Virgil Koci, daughters Chris Massoni, Julie (Kevin) Bruns, Sandy (Mike) Siebert, Laura (Dave) Marple, and Karla Koci, grandchildren Drew (Megan) and Clair (Emily) Massoni, Meagan (Daniel) Rodenberg, Corey Bruns, Joshua Marple, Kayla (Brian) Parker, and Toby and Noah Siebert, sister Karen Franke and brothers Virgil and Vernon (Marilyn) Brobst, brother-in-law Lewis Dyche, and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Virginia Dyche and Marjorie (Jack) Baxter, and brother-in-law Lynn Franke.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Auburn Community Center. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Auburn Community Center. Private family inurnment will be held at the Auburn Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Auburn Presbyterian Church or Midland Care Hospice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019