Barbara (Hubbell) McPeak Barbara McPeak, 72, La Fontaine, passed away at 8:25 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Rolling Meadows in Lafontaine. She was born on Wednesday, March 12, 1947. She married Terry McPeak, and he survives.
She worked for 33 years with Huntington United Technologies until she retired. Barbara loved to play euchre, do crossword puzzles, and spend time with family.
Survivors include her son, Christopher McMinn of Kokomo, IN; two brothers, Patrick (Connie) Hubbell of KS, John Hubbell; and many friends.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Needham-StoreyWampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Barbara's life will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory - Marion.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019