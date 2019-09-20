Home

Barbara "Babs" Mock

Barbara "Babs" Mock The "Celebration of Babs" will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019. At noon, we will begin with a service at the YMCA of the Rockies outdoor amphitheater near the Upper Cookout area. Please bring your favorite appetizer, side dish, or dessert to share at a potluck at the same location. Dress for the weather, and we hope you will be comfortable, casual, and colorful (Babs style... because she felt all-black was too depressing). Instead of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of Babs' favorite organizations, for example, YMCA of the Rockies, Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, Estes Valley Land Trust, or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. In care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
