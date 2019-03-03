|
Barbara N. Waters Barbara N. Waters, 78, of Tecumseh, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Barbara will lie in state from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 312 NE Freeman Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66616.
To view Barbara's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019