Barbara "Bobbie" Rieger Art is life! Life is art! That is how Barbara "Bobbie" Lee Sherman Rieger lived! Bobbie, 82, of Topeka, Kansas completed her life journey on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at home with both her daughters by her side.
Bobbie will be laid to rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00PM at Memorial Park Cemetery at 3616 SW 6th Avenue in Topeka, Kansas where she once fed the ducks with her daughters when they were little and where she later supported her husband teaching them both to drive. Bobbie's daughters wish to thank family members, close friends, and their parents' close friends who emotionally supported them and their mother and father through the multitude of unknowns of their father's cancer and their mother's Alzheimer's/dementia journey. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mulvane Art Museum at Washburn University or the Kansas Children's Discovery Center-both located in Topeka, Kansas.
