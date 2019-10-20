Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Barbara Ruth (Peterson) Mock

Barbara Ruth (Peterson) Mock Obituary
Barbara Ruth (Peterson) Mock Barbara Ruth Mock, 85, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22 at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614, followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Hutchinson, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Public Library or Westside Christian Church sent in care of the funeral home.

Barbara's full obituary can be viewed, and condolences may be sent online, at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
