Barbara Stegman

Barbara Ellen Stegman, 62, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Barb was born February 24, 1958, in Washington D.C., to William and Ruth Hilyard Dunmire. She graduated from Highland Park High School and attended Washburn University. Barb and Arnol Warren Stegman were married in Lawrence, Kansas. He survives.
Barb was a homemaker. She loved to fish and to cook. She liked chickens and raised them in their back yard. Barb was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Other survivors include her children, Jamie Stilson and Patrick Stegman; grandchildren, Sadye and Colby; sisters, Debbie Garrison (Doug Danhoff) and Peggy Heinsohn (Charlie); and many nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph, her sister, Terry, her mother, father and brother, Mike.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, sent in care of the funeral home.
