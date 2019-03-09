|
Barry Lee Emig Barry Lee Emig, 64, passed away on March 6, 2019 at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, KS surrounded by his children. He was born April 15, 1954 in York, PA to Dorothy (Mann) and Raymond "Ray" Emig Sr. He was preceded in death by his brother, Sonny, mother, father and wife, Patty. He is survived by his children, Breanna (Chad), Courtney (Domicco) and Dylan (Lindsey), four sisters, Yvonne, Joan, Janet and Patty, a brother, Raymond "Ray" II, and 6 grandchildren, Aryiana, Sienna, Zayne, Tyson, Jayden and Chase. Family, friends and anyone whose lives Barry touched are invited to a Celebration of Life on March 17, 2019 at Lake Shawnee Shelter House #6 from noon to 2p.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019