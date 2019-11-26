|
Barry Lee Magner Barry Lee Magner, 60, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.
He was born October 14, 1959, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Albert and Dollie (Gentry) Magner.
He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1977. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Friends University and his Master's Degree from Fort Hays State University.
He spent the majority of his career working in management for Yellow Freight and Family Service and Guidance Center.
On October 5, 1985, Barry married Ellen Eakin in Topeka, Kansas and spent the next 34 years together building a family.
He loved sports, was a great tennis player, and an avid fan of Chiefs and K-State. Music was also a strong passion of his. Most of all, though, was his love and devotion to his family.
Survivors include a wife, Ellen Magner; sons, Paul (Sarah) Fuller, Barry R. (Hayley) Magner, Cody Magner; daughter, Julia (Shane) Baughman; grandchildren, Gabriel Fuller, Piper Baughman; mother, Dollie Magner; sisters, Susan (Frank) Van Vleck, Linda (Dennis) Snead, Patricia (Adrian) Fitzmaurice; brother, Richard (Debbi) Magner and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, and a nephew, Marc Van Vleck.
Visitation will be from 10:00am to 12:00 pm Friday, November 29, 2019, at Grace Community Church, 4300 SW Burlingame Road, Topeka KS 66609. A funeral ceremony will follow at 12:30 pm at the church. Burial will be at the Delia Cemetery in Delia, KS following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barry's family to designate at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019