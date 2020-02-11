|
|
Barry Lynn Marney Barry Lynn Marney, 71, of Topeka, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
He was born April 16, 1948, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Oliver and Faye (Tomson) Marney. He graduated from Seaman High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam.
Barry was employed by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, retiring in 2005.
He was a former pastor of Arising Faith Worship Center in Topeka.
Barry married Brenda Joyce Marney on October 3, 1970 in Washington, DC. She preceded him in death on October 12, 2018. Survivors include daughter, Joecinta Lynn (Tim) Shane of Silver Lake; son, Brian (Debra) Marney of Topeka; grandchildren, Christian, Alex, Shea, Isaac, Nicholas, Juls; and brothers, Terry (Jan) Marney, Jerry (Kathy) Marney and Perry (Donna) Marney.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry Marney.
Barry enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Prairie Home Cemetery. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020