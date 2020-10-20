1/1
Beatrice Jaramillo "Bea" King
Beatrice "Bea" Jaramillo King, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend to many, passed away at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Bea will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home after 2:00 P.M., on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with the family being present from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 P.M. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22, at 10:00 A.M., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Cremation will follow the services and private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.

Memorial contributions: Topeka LULAC Senior Center and/or the American Cancer Society. For an extended obituary, visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Beatrice "Bea" Jaramillo King

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
