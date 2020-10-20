Beatrice "Bea" Jaramillo King, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend to many, passed away at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Bea will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home after 2:00 P.M., on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with the family being present from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 P.M. at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22, at 10:00 A.M., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Cremation will follow the services and private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.
Memorial contributions: Topeka LULAC Senior Center and/or the American Cancer Society
. For an extended obituary, visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com
. Beatrice "Bea" Jaramillo King