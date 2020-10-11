1/1
Beatrice Stepanek (Beatrix) Campbell
Beatrice Stepanek Campbell, 86, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

She was born on January 22, 1934, in Planer, Czechoslovakia, the daughter of Franz Stepanek and Anna (Muhlbauer) Stepanek.

Beatrice married Edwin Delano Campbell on May 25, 1961 in Crailsheim, Germany and became an American citizen. Beatrice was a military housewife. Edwin preceded her in death on July 31, 2015.

Beatrice was cremated.

Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
