Becky J. Hodges
Becky J Hodges Becky J. Hodges, 85, Topeka, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Midland Hospice House.

Becky was born December 4, 1934 in Topeka, the daughter of Ralph and Bessie (Kasselhut) Hockett. She attended Topeka Public Schools. She was employed as a Machine operator at Hallmark Card Company for 42 years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church.

Becky married Melvin L. Hodges on August 13, 1963. Her husband of 56 years survives. Other survivors include son, Melvin L. (Cindy) Hodges, Jr., Gretna, NE; sisters, Dona Waldo, Jean Penry, Nancy Redd; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Jay Hodges, Richard Hodges, Robert Hodges; sisters, Marjorie Hummer, Maxine Bush, Alyce Frost; and brother, Warren Hockett, Jr.

Private graveside services will be held at West Lawn Memorial Gardens. Dove Southeast Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
