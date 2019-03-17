Home

Belinda Meier


1982 - 2019
Belinda Meier Obituary
In Loving
Memory Of
Belinda S. Meier
Sept. 14, 1982 - March 20, 2015

It's been four years
since we've had to ask
the question why
Why did we have to
say goodbye Your smile, your love,
your heart, and spirit
were cherished by
all that knew you
Your kindness and care knew no boundaries,
for your heart was true
Daughter, sister, aunt, cousin,
niece, caregiver, and friend
When you gained your wings,
we couldn't believe it was the end
It was not the end, not even after you
drew your last breath
Your light was too bright to be
snuffed out by death
From helping those who needed it most,
by giving strength when one was weak,
for your unwavering smile, and undying love,
your memory will shine on for every generation
Your light will shine on and serve as an inspiration
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
