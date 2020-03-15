|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Belinda S. Meier
Sept. 14, 1982 - March 20, 2015
It's been five years
since we've had to ask
the question why.
Why did we have to
say goodbye?
Your smile, your love,
your heart, and spirit
were cherished by
all that knew you.
Your kindness and care knew no boundaries,
for your heart was true.
Daughter, sister, aunt, cousin,
niece, caregiver, and friend.
When you gained your wings,
we couldn't believe it was the end.
It was not the end, not even after you
drew your last breath.
Your light was too bright to be
snuffed out by death.
From helping those who needed it most,
by giving strength when one was weak,
for your unwavering smile, and undying love,
your memory will shine on for every generation.
Your light will shine on and serve as an inspiration.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Mar. 15, 2020