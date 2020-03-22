Home

Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Perry, KS
Belva Jean (Rice) Swaggerty


1932 - 2020
Belva Jean (Rice) Swaggerty Obituary
Belva Jean (Rice) Swaggerty Belva J. Swaggerty, 87, Perry, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. Grave Side Service at 10 AM, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Perry. Due to circumstances of the Corona virus and State of Kansas guidelines, a Celebration of Life Gathering will be at a later date. Memorials to Perry United Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
