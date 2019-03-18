|
|
Ben E. Grosse Concordia, KS - Ben E. Grosse, age 82, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Sunset Home in Concordia, Kansas. He was born on Feb. 15, 1937 in Concordia, KS to Ben T. and Esther L. (Goranson) Grosse.
He graduated from Concordia High School in 1955. He served in the United States Army at Ft. Leonard, Missouri. He later continued serving in the Army National Guard. He was honorably discharged.
Ben was a 1959 graduate of Kansas State University receiving his bachelor's degree in education. During his days at KSU he played running back and was the kicker on the varsity football team from 1955-1959.
He taught P.E. and history at Palco H.S. and was the Football and Track Coach. Ben also taught P.E. and coached Football at Randall H.S. for several years.
Ben was united in marriage to Madeline Briggs on June 9, 1963 at the First Presbyterian Church in Concordia, Kansas. Ben and Madeline lived & farmed around Jamestown, Jewell & Randall, KS. They later moved to Concordia in 1977.
He is survived by his daughter, Corey Grosse, Mayetta; son, Frank Grosse, Jamestown & sister-in-law, Margene Cash (Gary), Clyde.
He was preceded in death by his wife Madeline, parents, 2 brothers, Ardean, Armin Grosse, infant sister.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Pastor Al Paredes officiating.
Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown. Visitation will be from 1 pm to 8 pm with family greeting friends from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials be made to Donor's Choice or Sunset Home, Inc. in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019