Benjamin Joseph "BJ" Eichem Jr.

Benjamin Joseph "BJ" Eichem Jr. Obituary
Mr. Benjamin Joseph ""BJ"" Eichem, Jr. Benjamin Joseph "BJ" Eichem, Jr. 78, of Wamego, KS passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS. BJ served on the Wamego USD 320 Board of Education for 16 years and was elected as Director, President Elect, President and Past President of the Kansas Association of School Boards in Topeka, KS.

Private Graveside Service will be held at the Wamego City Cemetery on April 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to the Wamego Public Library or the First Presbyterian Church, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547 www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
