Bernadine Dreher
Bernadine C. Dreher

Bernadine C. Dreher Obituary
Bernadine C. Dreher Bernadine "Bernie" C. Dreher, 79, of Tecumseh, KS left this earth on April 13, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:30 P.M. Tuesday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where a Parish Rosary will be prayed 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Peters Cemetery, Big Springs, KS.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Midland Care Hospice or St. Peters Cemetery sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

The complete obituary can be read at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
