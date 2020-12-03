Bernard Barr, age 92, of Topeka, passed away December 1, 2020 at Homestead Assisted Living. Bernard was born August 1, 1928 in Manhattan to Carroll and Janie (Shehi) Barr. On August 15, 1948, he married Joyce Ann Griffith in Topeka. Together they ran the family farm west of Topeka and operated Barr's Poultry Farm for 45 years, delivering eggs to local grocery stores, food establishments and nursing homes. He was a strong supporter of Kansas 4-H poultry projects for more than 45 years.
In addition to his parents, Bernard was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce Ann (Griffith) Barr in 2017. He is survived by his son, Bernard E. "Gene" Barr, son, William F. "Bill" Barr, grandson's; Brandon Barr and Ryan Barr, great-granddaughters, Scarlett Barr and Evie Barr; two brothers, Robert and Maurice Barr, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Family Graveside Services will begin at 1:00 pm Friday, December 4, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to this organization which meant so much to Bernard: Kansas 4-H Foundation, 116 Umberger Hall - Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Bernard Barr