Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard C. "Bernie" Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard C. "Bernie" Long Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" C. Long, age 99, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Lexington Park Health and Rehab. Bernie was born on February 20, 1920 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Peter and Mary (Kaberle) Long. He served in the United States Navy Air Corp during World War II. When he returned from service, he was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad. Following his retirement from the Santa, he and his brother Adam converted their part-time farming activity into a fulltime farming operation. Bernard used his mechanic skills to keep their farm equipment primed for the growing seasons. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Irene (Long) Johnson and Catherine (Long) Schuermann; six brothers, Mike, Joe, Paul, Peter, Albert and Adam Long. Survivors include many nieces & nephews and grandnieces & nephews. A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Topeka, KS. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery - Topeka. The family thanks the staff and professional care givers of the Lexington Park Health and Rehab organization and the Interim HealthCare Hospice for their compassionate service to Bernard during his declining years. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church - Restoration Project. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home. To share a memory or leave condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Bernard Bernard C. C. "Bernie" Bernie Long Long

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now