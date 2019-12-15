|
Bernard "Bernie" C. Long, age 99, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Lexington Park Health and Rehab. Bernie was born on February 20, 1920 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Peter and Mary (Kaberle) Long. He served in the United States Navy Air Corp during World War II. When he returned from service, he was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad. Following his retirement from the Santa, he and his brother Adam converted their part-time farming activity into a fulltime farming operation. Bernard used his mechanic skills to keep their farm equipment primed for the growing seasons. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Irene (Long) Johnson and Catherine (Long) Schuermann; six brothers, Mike, Joe, Paul, Peter, Albert and Adam Long. Survivors include many nieces & nephews and grandnieces & nephews. A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Topeka, KS. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery - Topeka. The family thanks the staff and professional care givers of the Lexington Park Health and Rehab organization and the Interim HealthCare Hospice for their compassionate service to Bernard during his declining years. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church - Restoration Project. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home. To share a memory or leave condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019