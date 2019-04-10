|
Bernard "Sparky" Carver Bernard "Sparky" Carver, age 84, of Jefferson City passed away April 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born October 26, 1934 in Topeka, KS to the late Charles Carver and Lois Hiller Carver.
He attended school in Topeka, KS. He was an Army veteran.
On November 8, 1986 he was united in marriage to Karolyn Davenport in Jefferson City.
He was self-employed owning Sparky's Quick Print and Duplicating Machines for 25 years. He retired the last day of 1999.
He was a member of Capital West Christian Church. He enjoyed traveling, NASCAR races, Sprint Car races, fixing things, and family and friends.
In addition to his spouse, he is survived by two step-daughters, Judy Mantle and Jennifer Mantle. He also leaves many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Edgar Carver, Mervin Carver and Richard Carver and two sisters, Wilma Naethe and Rosella Carver.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Capital West Christian Church in Jefferson City.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Capital West Christian Church in Jefferson City. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery near Linn.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Capital West Christian Church in Jefferson City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morton Chapel, Linn, Missouri (897-2214) www.mortonchapel.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019