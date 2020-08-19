Bernard Hopkins

Bernard Charles Hopkins, 89, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Bernard was born July 12, 1931, in Topeka, the son of Carl and Lillian Fieger Hopkins. He graduated from Seaman High School. Bernard married Elizabeth "Betty" Rendell on November 19, 1955, in Topeka. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Bernard worked for BNSF Railroad for 40 years as an Auditor. He was a member of the Mustangs Club, the Woodworkers, Christ the King Catholic Church, Topeka Jayhawk Club, and the BNSF Retired Golf League. Bernard loved fishing, woodworking and taking care of his cars. He was well known for driving his scooter around town and hunting golf balls.
Bernard is survived by his daughters, Vickie Manns (Mike) and Kellie Holder (Greg); grandchildren, Lacie Walker (Scott) and Kaylee Manns (Fiance, Graham); great-grandchildren, Hallie, Alexis and Gabrielle; and nephew, Larry Hopkins (Kay). He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, brothers, Orwin and Robert Hopkins, and nephew, Bobby Hopkins.
Due to COVID-19, Bernard's funeral service will be limited in person to his immediate family. Please join us on the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, to celebrate with his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunflower Memory Care Unit at the Topeka VA Hospital, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.