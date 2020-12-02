Bernard R. Ross, 90, of Silver Lake, KS, peacefully entered our Heavenly Father's kingdom Nov 28th surrounded by family at the St. Marys Manor.
Bernard was born the 21st of July 1930 in Sabetha, KS to Lawrence & Mary (Bissing) Ross. He was the third of five children raised on the family dairy farm. After graduating from Horton High School, Bernard attended Kansas State University then entered the US Air Force in 1949. He was deployed to Clark Field, Luzon, Philippines as a Staff Sargent with the US FEAF Division during the Korean War where he was an aircraft mechanic, specifically working on P-51 Fighter planes. Bernard married Reowna "Nonie" Burke, April 23rd, 1955. They settled in Silver Lake, KS in 1966 to raise their family. As a couple they loved dancing, play cards with friends and family and take day trips to special spots for lunch. Later in life the two built and ran a food trailer where they enjoyed going to different events and meeting new people. He enjoyed the annual pheasant hunts with his sons as well as fishing, canoeing and golfing. He was a tinkerer at heart and loved running big machinery. He worked at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, KS as an aircraft mechanic. In the early 1960's he began working at Goodyear in Topeka, KS. After several years, he started his own business, Ross Plumbing & Septic, Silver Lake, KS. Bernard was a member of the Mater Dei Catholic parish.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nonie, his parents, two siblings, Laurita and Robert as well as many brother and sister in-laws.
He is survived by his children; Mike (Kathy) Ross, Kelso, WA; Patty (CJ) Hamilton, Chuck (Julie) Ross, Gary (Pattie) Ross all of Silver Lake, KS; Theresa Ross, Topeka, KS; Laura (Mike) Crozier, Tonganoxie, KS; grandson Brady Ross, Overland Park, KS, along with 17 more grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, two brothers, Larry and Norman and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Bernard will lie in state Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, 909 Central Ave Horton, KS. A private service will be held Friday, Dec 4, 2020 for Bernard's immediate family and extended family at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 1340 1st Ave E, Horton, KS. Rosary at 10:30 and funeral at 11am.
We regret not being able to open the service to our friends and ask for your understanding in knowing we are trying to keep everyone safe.
In lieu of flowers, we welcome you to make a donation to the St. Marys Manor in honor of our Dad. You may send donations to the mortuary, to any of his children, or by mail: 25246 Duncan Dr. Tonganoxie, KS 66086.
