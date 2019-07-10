|
Bernard "Bernie" W. Schroeder, age 82, of Topeka, KS went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 9:30 - 11:00 A.M. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 A.M. all at Grace Bible Church, 4021 SE 37th St., Topeka, KS 66605. Inurnment will follow with military honors provided by the Army National Guard and American Legion at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Topeka Rescue Mission and/or Salvation Army. For an extended obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Bernard Bernard W. W. "Bernie" Bernie Schroeder Schroeder
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019