Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Berneta Shults

Berneta Shults Obituary
Berneta Shults Berneta Rose (Tanking) Shults, 72, passed away on June 20, 2019 at her home in Topeka.

A rosary will be said on Thursday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Funeral Home followed by a visitation from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be at Most Pure Heart of Mary on Friday, June 28 at 9:30 a.m. (Rosary - 9:30 a.m., Mass - 10:00 a.m.) followed by a lunch. Interment will be at the Dover Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary or Cerebral Palsy of Topeka.

To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
