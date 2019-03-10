|
Bernice Darrow Bernice Mae Shelton Darrow, Topeka, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, of cancer.
She was born Aug. 30, 1924, in Topeka to Ben and Bernice Shelton. She was a lifelong Topekan.
A 1942 graduate of Topeka High School, she worked at Kresgie's "Dollar" Store before working for Santa Fe Railway more than 30 years.
She and Otis Darrow were married Nov. 2, 1952, at First Methodist Church in Topeka.
She especially enjoyed sewing and cooking, and loved to travel, visiting many places in the U.S. and Europe. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and Delta Theta Chi sorority.
Her husband died in 1996 and their son Lani Darrow died in an auto accident on October 15, 2018.
Survivors include four grandchildren, Mandy Tillman, Topeka, James Galen Darrow, Kathleen Armstrong, and Jennifer Wren (Justin) Westmeyer, all of San Antonio; sister, Nancy Tompkins, Topeka; two nephews, Patrick Tompkins, Lee's Summit, Mo., and Aaron Tompkins, Abilene; niece, Dianne Brown, Shawnee; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A reception will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Parker-Price Reception Center, 1940 NW Central Ave., Topeka. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3715 SW 29th St Ste. 100, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019