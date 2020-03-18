|
|
Bernita M. Balzer Bernita M. Balzer, 88, of Topeka passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born May 15, 1931 on a farm near Bremen, KS, to Walter F. Loemker and Alma (Niemann) Loemker. She was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bremen, KS, and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Topeka, at the time of her death. She took nurses training at Trinity Lutheran Hospital, Kansas City, MO, and worked as a nurse in a variety of settings. Her gift of caring for others blessed many throughout her life. Bernita married Robert E. Balzer on September 4, 1960, and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents, step-mother Elsa (Westermann) Loemker, brother Herbert Loemker, and sister Delores (William) Schierkolk.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise (Lance) Litton of Gardner, KS, and Beth (Tobin) Ortstadt of Wichita, KS; two grandchildren, Katarina Ortstadt of Madison, WI, and Benjamin Ortstadt of Wichita, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In consideration of the current world situation, there will be a private family service held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Topeka Lutheran School, 701 SW Roosevelt Street, Topeka, KS ,66606 or at topekalutheran.org. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020