Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Bert "Harry" Sorber


1922 - 2020
Bert "Harry" Sorber Obituary
Bert "Harry" Sorber Bert "Harry" Sorber, 97, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.

He was born June 14, 1922, in Nashville, Kansas, the son of Bert Henry and Helen Belle (Hart) Sorber. He lived in Topeka since 1937. He was a graduate of Topeka High School. Mr. Sorber was an Army veteran of WW II, serving in Italy and received the Purple Heart. Following the service he completed his college education and received a Business Degree from Washburn University in 1948.

Harry was employed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas as a Hospital Relations Representative and Rate Review Analyst, retiring in 1983.

He was married to Geneva Pauline "Gene" Evers on December 31, 1946. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Sorber in 1997.

Survivors include his daughter, Annette Louise (David) Jackson of Topeka; his son, Gregory Bert Sorber, Albuquerque, NM; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Harry was a charter member of Calvary Lutheran Church and Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.

A private family service will be held at Parker Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka. A full obituary and recording of the service will be available online at www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church Learning Center, 4211 NW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66617.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
