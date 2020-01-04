Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Lying in State
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Topeka Bible Church
1101 SW Mulvane
Topeka, KS
View Map
Bertha R. Sieffert

Bertha R. Sieffert Obituary
Bertha R. Sieffert Bertha R. Sieffert, 87, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.

A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 am., Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Topeka Bible Church, 1101 SW Mulvane, Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka. Bertha will Lie In State after 2:00 pm Sunday, at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Bible Church Chore Core1101 SW Mulvane Topeka, KS 66604.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
