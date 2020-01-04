|
Bertha R. Sieffert Bertha R. Sieffert, 87, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 am., Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Topeka Bible Church, 1101 SW Mulvane, Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka. Bertha will Lie In State after 2:00 pm Sunday, at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Bible Church Chore Core1101 SW Mulvane Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020